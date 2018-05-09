A Jacksonville Beach man is back home after running across the country raising awareness for child abuse victims.

It took Christian Griffith five months to make the 3,000 mile trip from New York to California.

With a smile on his face, pictures of Christian Griffith snapped at the welcome signs in Ohio, Nebraska, and Colorado. All borders he crossed on foot. Every stride — part of the fight against child abuse.

Griffith, a survivor of sexual abuse, said by sharing his experience and ways he worked through issues, he hopes no one has to endure what he did.

“The coping mechanisms and behaviors you develop to deal with it over time lead people to an unhappy life and I don’t want people to have to go through that,” Griffith said.

(Courtesy: Adam Warwinsky) Christian Griffith rests in Chicago.

He began his run in March in New York City. Week by week crossed the nation. Raising more than $300,000 for survivors to receive treatment. Winter in the East. Spring in the Midwest. Weather and exhaustion, no match for his will.

“By the time I got to Salt Lake City I just eliminated all rest days and just kept grinding and kept grinding every day more miles more miles no rest, just wanted to get done,” Griffith said.

(Courtesy: Adam Warwinsky) Christian Griffith crossed into Utah after more than three months of running.

Completing the 3,100-mile journey in San Francisco on August 22. He was greeted by his fiancé and newborn near the Golden Gate Bridge.

“Every single 15-mile run was something new, something different. New terrain, new people, new speaking engagement, new people to inspire and motivate, new friends to make,” Griffith said.

