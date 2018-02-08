It's a scenario being played out in many places around the country. A person of color is approached by someone who's white asking them to leave or justify his or her presence. The use of cell phone video is making such instances more visible on social media.

A Jacksonville woman said it happened to her Wednesday while she and her children were enjoying the pool and eating pizza at their home at the Mira Vista condos.

Jacksonville attorney Nadia Jones says the woman who identified herself as the "Pool Queen" demanded Jones and her children leave the pool at Mira Vista condominiums. Jones lives there, but the "Pool Queen" didn't believe her. Jones believes "Pool Queen" was motivated by race.

A portion of the exchanged was captured by Jones on a cell phone.

On Your Side's Ken Amaro talked to the attorney who said she filed a complaint with the complex. WATCH First Coast News at 6 p.m. to see Ken's report.

© 2018 WTLV