Jacksonville Sharks

JACKSONVILLE SHARKS V. ORLANDO PREDATORS

Saturday, at 7 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Arena

The Jacksonville Sharks will take on the Orlando Predators Saturday night at 7! Experience the fun at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, where arena football comes to life! Tickets can be purchased on-site.

Iration

IRATION WITH PEPPER, FORTUNATE YOUTH AND KATASTRO

Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

St. Augustine Amphitheater

Alternative reggae group Iration returns to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre with their headlining “Live from Paradise! Tour” featuring special guests Pepper, Fortunate Youth, and Katastro on Saturday, July 27, 2019!

Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens

NIGHT AT THE ZOO

Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens

Theme: “Night of Witchcraft and Wizards

Beat the summer heat during the Night at the Zoo events. This year there are new themes, contests, and activities. Things amp up at 6:30! You can expect live music, food trucks, cash bars, plus a chance to see animals on exhibit until 8:30 pm. There will be animal encounters, keeper talks, and much more.

MOSH

CAMP-IN AT THE MUSEUM

Saturday, 5:30 p.m. - Sunday 7:30 a.m.

Museum of Science and History

Cost: $35/person

Spend the night at MOSH next to your favorite dinosaur in the current traveling exhibition, Expedition: Dinosaur! Discover the world of these mysterious creatures and the hunt for their fossils in the early 20th Century.