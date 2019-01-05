After months of talks, it's now official. The City of Jacksonville has taken over full ownership of The Jacksonville Landing from Sleiman Enterprises.

According to a Facebook post, Sleiman Enterprises is no longer responsible for anything regarding the property of the Landing. However, The Landing social media accounts will continue to be owned by Sleiman who says that "we will update our followers as we see fit."

Jacksonville Landing The leasing rights for The Jacksonville Landing have been turned over to the City of Jacksonville. Sleiman Enterprises is no longer responsible for anything regarding the property of The Landing. For...

The Jacksonville City Council voted 15-1 to take over and demolish the Jacksonville Landing back in March. Now that the change of ownership is official, demolition could happen before the end of the year.

RELATED: Jacksonville Landing likely to be demolished after City Council vote

For concerns and questions regarding the change of ownership, you can contact the City at 630-CITY.