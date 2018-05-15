A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office patrol officer has died in an accident on 295 and Alta Drive.
Sheriff Mike Williams addressed the media just after 8 a.m.
He said the officer was responding to another accident on 295 around 4:30 a.m. when he got into an accident himself. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
"It's a sad day for JSO and the city," said Williams.
The officer's family has not yet been notified, so the Sheriff's Office has not released his name.
"Looks pretty simple, pretty straightforward," Williams said of the crash. He said he is confident that weather played a factor in the accident. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. Williams said one or two FHP troopers witnessed the crash.
"If you're going to get hurt in this job, one of the main ways you're going to get hurt is in traffic," said Williams.
He asks that the public keep the officer's family and his JSO family in their prayers. Williams said that JSO will release a place where people can go to pay their condolences if they wish to, but visiting the crash site is not a good idea because it is on the interstate.
"It's tragic, you hate to see anybody involved in a crash," said Williams. But the loss is heightened by the fact that this officer was trying to respond to help someone who had been in a crash.
The mayor has tweeted his condolences in the loss of this officer:
Gov. Rick Scott tweeted his condolences for the fallen officer: