It was always the tree? Jaguars fan won't take down Christmas tree until team finishes season

One may call it a superstition, but it's Bee's secret weapon for his home team.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is no doubt, Tim Bee loves the Jacksonville Jaguars. So much so, he's has an autographed photo of the first 10 players of the team.

He's been a fan since 1994. Like any Jags fanatic, Bee has seen the: good, bad and downright ugly.

"You have to be a good fan if you're still with them at this point," Bee said.

A true fan bleeds teal and gold. Bee has autographed jerseys, footballs and cherishes the Jaguars whiskey. Every time his beloved team wins, Bee said he "gets a little nip".

The Jaguars have a chance to win big; a playoff berth is at stake. The last home game of the regular season, the big cat goes up against the Tennessee Titans. If the Jags win, Bee said the tree is staying up until they're not going to the Super Bowl. He believes his team won the last four games because of the tree.

"Trevor I want to keep this tree up!" Bee said.

"What happens if they do win? What happens if they go all the way? Will the tree stand for the rest of the year?" First Coast News' Tristan Hardy asked.

"I haven't thought that far," Bee chuckled in response.

However, Bee has had time to think about the perfect belated Christmas gift. He wants a "Titans sweep, making the playoffs, hosting a playoff game next week in Duval County."