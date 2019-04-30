The letter wasn't signed by the author and it certainly didn't have a return address. Whomever wrote it wasn't brave enough to provide that information. All we know is that he or she lives on Harry Driggers Boulevard in Brunswick, Georgia. The letter was given to a grieving family five years removed from losing a loved one in a car accident there. The subject was the memorial they erected to remember who died.

It reads:

"It is very unfortunate you lost your son and grandson. The residents who live off Harry Driggers Boulevard have lost loved ones just like you.

You burden us with your make-shift memorial in our backyard. It is down right despicable to remember your loved one this way.

If you can't afford a proper memorial in a proper place then go on the Internet and set up a "go-fund-me" page and ask for donations.

It has been 5 years....get on with your life. We are tired of sharing your pain.

Residents/Harry Driggers Boulevard"

It's difficult to imagine how this family felt when they received this insensitive note. Ansley Rushing, the sister of the person who died in the wreck turned to Facebook with a post on Sunday that quickly went viral with more than 1,000 comments and 1,140 shares (and growing.)

A portion of her post states:

"I am livid. LIVID.

How DARE someone send this to my mother about my brother’s cross that is off of the side of the road where his accident occurred. It has no name and no return address. His cross is way back in the woods where the tree line is.. it’s not even in the way of anything. If someone has an issue of what we have there then they should contact my family in person or at the VERY LEAST leave contact information. If you don’t like it, that’s FINE but be an adult and use civilized communication to make your opinion heard. Have a little freaking decency. ..."

The outpouring of support in the viral Facebook post has helped Rushing and her family deal with the hurt from the letter, she stated in an updated post.

"Our family is so overwhelmed with all of the support the community has shown us. Thank you, thank you from the bottom of our hearts!!! ...

Y’all have blown us away with all the flowers and the sign that was placed at his memorial site. I’ll add pictures to the comments to show them. Y’all have made a bad day SO much better. Love you all," Rushing's updated post states.