At least eight boys and young men have accused Olayinka Alege, who worked as a school leader in Tampa and Providence, of unwanted foot touching since 2009.

The History :

Hillsborough County Public Schools knew students had accused their assistant principal of touching their bare feet in 2009.

They promoted Olayinka Alege up the educational ladder for the next decade, anyway.

Alege’s career as a school administrator continued to flourish until April 2021, when new accusations of nonconsensual foot rubs began to surface in a different state.

10 Investigates found records showing that at least eight boys and young men have accused Olayinka Alege of unwanted foot touching over the past 12 years.

“The toe popping was a form of punishment”

In 2009, a child protective investigator talked to five students at C. Leon King High School in Tampa, who all shared a similar story: Their assistant principal would pop their toes as punishment for bad grades when no one else was around.

“It’s like, what? You’re doing some toe-popping or something? What is that?” child abuse pediatrician Dr. Randy Alexander told 10 Investigates. “Just when you think, maybe I’ve seen a lot, then somebody just has to show you, you haven’t seen everything there is by a long shot.”

Alexander said, in a case like this, it’s important to investigate the motivation behind the toe-popping.

“In a child abuse context, one of the things we have to be concerned about is some people that really have, in essence, a foot fetish. And is that a sexualized behavior? At least, a problem with boundaries,” said Alexander.

Alexander pointed out that acting on a foot fetish with a consenting, adult partner is very different from forcing it on an unwilling and underage participant – especially when that adult is in a position of power over the underage people.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office records, one boy said “he’s had his toes popped by Mr. Alege approximately 20 times” and “it happens often so he just gives Mr. Alege his foot.”

And another boy said, “Mr. Alege told him that he could not hit him so the toe popping was a form of punishment. [The student] said Mr. Alege did not hurt him but he thought it was a weird type of punishment.”

That investigation didn’t lead to criminal charges.

According to the sheriff’s office’s report, an assistant state attorney “… felt as though the facts of this case does not meet the criteria for a battery charge and that this would be better handled through the school board.”

When 10 Investigates asked the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office for records on that, Chief Communications Officer Grayson Kamm emailed us, “These allegations against this school administrator are disturbing. The State Attorney and Assistant State Attorney who were involved in the decision are no longer with our office, and there are no records from 12 years ago indicating why this decision was made or what follow-up took place.”

Alexander said, even though an act like toe-popping may be concerning enough to spark an investigation, it may not fit into the parameters of a criminal charge.

“The legal system is going to say, does this fit our categories of things that we have? And so, they have to have a pigeonhole to put everything into. And that’s fine for a lot of things. But there are some things that don’t fit into those pigeonholes as well,” said Alexander.

OK, so that assistant state attorney reportedly said the foot touching didn’t fit into the battery pigeonhole and the school district should handle this instead.

What did Hillsborough County Public Schools do? The district dropped it.

HCPS’ Office of Professional Standards took “no action” and told “The principal and Area Director to handle though the evaluation process.”

The principal of King High School at the time, Carla Bruning, documented her conversation with Alege in a letter, saying “I immediately asked you to stop this process. You agreed to cease immediately and never to do this again… you stated to me that you had no malice intent. Mr. Alege, I do believe that you had no intent to harm anyone.”

After the foot touching accusations first surfaced in 2009, the principal of King HS documented her conversation with Assistant Principal Olayinka Alege in this letter, saying, "You agreed to cease immediately and never to do this again."

Alege’s evaluation for that school year is missing from his personnel record, which 10 Investigates got through a public records request.

The school district had no explanation when we asked why.

“I am unaware why there is no evaluation in his record. The people listed in these documents are no longer with the district, so there would be no way for me to inquire,” wrote HCPS spokesperson Erin Maloney in an email.