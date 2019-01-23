CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. — The 3-year-old Craven County, N.C. boy who has been missing for two days was found alive Thursday night, according to NBC affiliate WITN.

Authorities told WITN that Casey Lynn Hathaway was found on Aurora Road near Roler Road in Craven County.

Officials said the boy was taken to Carolina East Hospital, but his condition was unknown.

During the search Thursday, the FBI said there were "serious safety concerns" because of heavy rain and strong winds in the area where Hathaway was last seen.

Authorities said a grandmother was watching Hathaway and two other young children when the boy disappeared Tuesday.

