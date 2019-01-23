CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. — As many as 500 volunteers were searching Wednesday for a 3-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon in Craven County, N.C.

The sheriff’s office said Casey Lynn Hathaway is 28 inches tall and weighs 25 pounds. He has blond hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said a grandmother was watching Hathaway and two other young children when the boy disappeared.

Hathaway apparently went into thick woods behind the home and was last seen around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said the office wasn't notified until about 45 minutes later.

Hughes said Hathaway wasn't adequately dressed for temperatures in the mid-30 and there was a concern since there are sinkholes and deep water ditches in the area.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office asked that residents in the area check their property, particularly storage sheds and vehicles, for the boy.

"We are hoping for the very best, but like I say, for a grown man it would be tough out here for this long, but, you know, the Lord works in mysterious ways and I hope he is working today," said Perry Turner, a volunteer.

Read more on WRAL.