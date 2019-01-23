CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. — Professional searchers were continuing on Thursday to look for a 3-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon in Craven County, N.C.

The FBI said there were "serious safety concerns" because of heavy rain and strong winds in the area where Casey Lynn Hathaway was last seen.

The sheriff’s office said Casey Lynn Hathaway is 28 inches tall and weighs 25 pounds. He has blond hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said a grandmother was watching Hathaway and two other young children when the boy disappeared.

Hathaway apparently went into thick woods behind the home and was last seen around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said the office wasn't notified until about 45 minutes later.

Anyone with information can call a tip line at 252-636-6703 or the sheriff’s office at 252-633-0498.

Read more on WRAL.