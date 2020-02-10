Real-time updates | Findings in Breonna Taylor case grand jury recordings

Nearly 20 hours of audio from the grand jury's decision in the Breonna Taylor case were ordered to be released by noon. Our partners WHAS are reviewing the audio.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Recordings from the grand jury's decision in the Breonna Taylor have now been made public. Close to 20 hours of audio were ordered to be released by Noon Friday.

This is a live blog, information discovered in the recording will be updated as WHAS11 reviews audio. Follow us on Twitter for live updates.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued a statement on grand jury recordings release.

“I’m confident that once the public listens to the recordings, they will see that our team presented a thorough case to the Jefferson County Grand Jury.”

“Our presentation followed the facts and the evidence, and the Grand Jury was given a complete picture of the events surrounding Ms. Taylor’s death on March 13th. While it is unusual for a court to require the release of the recordings from Grand Jury proceedings, we complied with the order, rather than challenging it, so that the full truth can be heard.”

Updates are excerpts dated on the day each recording took place.

Live Updates

Sept. 22: During a testimony, Det. Fog was asked what LMPD's training is when to discharge a weapon.

"How were you [officer being questioned] trained on when to discharge your weapon?"

"I would discharge my weapon when my life was in imminent danger," the officer answered.

Sept. 22: LMPD Det. Herman Hall testified that he interviewed one of Taylor's neighbors on June 26.

"She [Taylor's neighbor] walked up to him... [officer on scene] and asked, 'what happened?'"

Hall said, "some drug dealing girl shot at the police."

She had been recording everything on her Facebook live, and this was on her live feed.

"[Neighbor's] Daughter says, 'mommy, that's Bree's apartment', meaning Breonna's apartment. She didn't know Breonna, but her kids did. Breonna was a mentor to a lot of the kids in the neighborhood."

Sept. 22: A recording of Kenneth Walker, Taylor's boyfriend, being interviewed by police was played for jurors.

Walker said that police told him they were looking for a white male in Taylor's apartment.

"I haven't a clue why they were at the door," said Walker in an LMPD interview played for the grand jury. "I know if they were coming to talk to me or her it would have been no reason for them to even think about kicking the door in."

Sept. 22: "It's like I'm in a cave. Complete, utter silence," LMPD Det. Fog described moments after shots were fired in to the grand jury during a testimony Sept. 22.

Sept. 22: On Sept. 22, the grand jury heard testimony from officers describing how Taylor's apartment was breached: "There is a command given. There is a command given at the door."

"There are these vivid white flashes in this dark room... I realize that John [Mattingly] is at my feet, moving around," said an LMPD Det. Fog during a testimony heard by jurors.

Sept. 22: "We have no dealings with the police, if I had heard 'police' it would have changed the whole situation because we have nothing to be scared of," Walker said in an interview with LMPD played for jurors.

Sept. 22: LMPD Det. Mike Campbell said that he spoke to other residents in the apartment complex and described that Walker gave a statement on how he heard the knock and Taylor was the one who fired the gun at officers. The recording of Campbell's LMPD's Public Integrity Unit interview was on March 23.



Sept. 22: Hankison said they knocked and then waited 30 to 45 seconds before ramming the door, unsure of who made the call, in the recordings played for the grand jury from his interview with LMPD March 23.

Sept. 22: “I was afraid and it was a super helpless feeling knowing there is a guy with a AR-15,” Hankison said in an interview with LMPD on March 23 played for the grand jury.

Hankison says Kenneth Walker told police that Taylor was the one that shot at police and that she was dead. Hankison said this audio is on a body camera.

Sept. 21: LMPD Det. Michael Knowles testified before jurors. Knowles was on the scene of March 13.

Knowles said that he was injured on that night and said he heard a female voice coming from the apartment.

Before arriving on the scene, Knowles testified that he and other officers were not briefed that a man was inside the apartment.

Sept. 21: One juror is heard asking why there is a time lapse between 911 calls being made.

“There’s a time lapse there… the other calls were coming in just after 12:40 a.m. and his [Kenneth Walker] came in at 12:50 a.m.?" asked the juror in a Sept. 21 recording.

Sept. 21: 911 calls of neighbors of Breonna Taylor were played for jurors on Sept. 21.

“I don’t know where they’re coming from but there were A LOT of gunshots," one neighbor is heard saying in a call.

Multiple 911 calls from separate neighbors were played for the grand jury.

"There was a bunch and then there was some that sounded like it wasn’t the same gun," Summer Dickerson, neighbor of Taylor, said in a 911 call.

One neighbor said they heard arguing outside of the apartment.

Sept. 21: Hankison said that he believe he saw a someone with a "long gun" or "AR-15" based on the sound of the shot fired and the stance of "the figure" after the door at Taylor's apartment was rammed open.

Sept. 21: Jurors listened to Hankison's interview with Metro Police's Public Integrity Unit on March 23. Hankison testified to the PIU that he was supposed to be off work but volunteered to come in. He stated that he knew nothing about the investigation prior to being called in but was briefed on basic addresses.

Sept. 21: The grand jury heard three different radio transmissions made by Officer Brett Hankison on the night of March 13. Hankison can be heard asking for a medic for Sgt. Jonathon Mattingly, who was shot in the leg.

Jurors were also shown body camera footage from a SWAT officer.

12:15 p.m.: The recordings were broken into 14 separate audio files ranging between two plus hours of audio to nine minutes.

Noon: Recordings of the grand jury's decision in the Breonna Taylor case have been released. The audio is currently being reviewed by WHAS11's FOCUS investigators.

