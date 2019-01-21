FORT MILL, S.C. — Police have confirmed that the 16-year-old boy with autism who disappeared from his family's home has been found safe.

Tthe Fort Mill Police Department was contacted by the parents of 16-year-old David Morrison and told that he had returned to their residence.

Officers responded to the residence and confirmed he was there, and had apparently returned unharmed on his own.

Morrison left his family's home on Elliott Street on January 18 after an argument with his mother.

Morrison is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-7 and weighs around 135 pounds.

He has short, dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes. Morrison was last seen wearing a blue, green and white shirt that has a picture of a world map on it, as well as jeans and black LeBron James sneakers. His mother said he has autism but is high functioning.

Police said that Morrison was spotted by several workers at a Waffle House on Regent Parkway in Fort Mill Saturday. He was seen with a young female who has not been identified.

He was also reportedly at Nation Ford High School at 4:30 p.m. on January 19, where he was recognized by a teacher.

No further information is currently available.

Officials are continuing to investigate his whereabouts during the time he was missing, as well as other details of the case.