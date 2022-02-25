Investigation | Jacksonville firefighter arrested in stalking case weeks after allegedly leaving hit and run crash

The JFRD captain is accused of violating a stalking injunction issued two weeks after he allegedly caused $50k worth of damage in a hit and run crash.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A captain with Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was in jail Friday on charges that he violated a temporary stalking injunction.

Capt. Christopher Lewis, 39, turned himself in at the jail early on Friday morning after allegedly sending emails to his ex-girlfriend in violation of the temporary restraining order.

Lewis made headlines two weeks ago after First Coast News reported he crashed into a woman's fence and carport on Feb. 2 in what police called a "hit and run."

Lewis' car was discovered "buried" in the carport, with debris and motorcycles strewn about the yard. Police estimated the damages at between $30,000-$50,000. Lewis has since been charged with leaving the scene of a crash in that case.

JFRD declined to comment after the crash, but confirmed Lewis was placed on an administrative 40 hour work duty pending an investigation.

The stalking petition was filed on Feb. 16. The following day, Lewis was ordered to avoid all contact with a former girlfriend who accused him of threatening behavior. In her petition for protection, the former girlfriend alleged repeated harassment including Lewis throwing items on her doorstep, jumping a gate to access her apartment and sending violent texts.

The petition claims Lewis threatened to come to her apartment, asking her to load her gun and kill him. In response to a text message warning him not to come, the woman said he replied, "F*** you. Load your gun."

The petition also cites the Feb. 2 crash, which the ex-girlfriend claims Lewis blamed on her, saying he was crying and listening to a playlist at the time.

She also noted that Lewis told police he did not have his phone on him during the crash, which is why he said he left the scene.

At his first appearance in court on Friday afternoon, Lewis' attorney, David Barksdale, acknowledged that his client continued to email his ex-girlfriend in violation of the court order of protection. But he cited his ties to the community and his city job, as well as the fact that he turned himself in, as reasons Lewis should be released from custody.

First Coast News reached out to Barskdale but he declined to comment on the case