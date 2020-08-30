FBI ballistics report in Breonna Taylor case received by Kentucky AG's office

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron confirmed his office has received the FBI ballistics report in the Breonna Taylor case and further analysis must take place.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has confirmed that his office has received the FBI ballistics report in the Breonna Taylor investigation.

According to a tweet from Cameron's office, "We’ve received the FBI ballistics report in the Breonna Taylor investigation," said Cameron via Twitter. "There is still additional analysis that must take place, & our office does not plan to make an announcement this week. We continue to work diligently to follow the facts and complete the investigation."

Following a meeting with Taylor's family and attorneys earlier this month, Cameron's office said that they were waiting on this ballistics report and that it was key evidence in the investigation.

"Attorney General Cameron remains committed to an independent and thorough investigation into the death of Ms. Taylor," the office said in an Aug. 12 tweet. "The investigation remains ongoing, and we currently await additional testing and analysis from federal partners, including a ballistics test from the FBI crime lab."

The office is not expected to make an announcement regarding the case this week but Cameron did say on CBS's "Face the Nation," that his office was going to meet with FBI this coming week for a "painstaking" review of that information.

Photos shared by Taylor's family attorney Sam Aguiar show multiple bullet holes in Taylor's apartment from the March 13 shooting.

In total more than 20 shots were fired inside Taylor's apartment.

Sergeant Jon Mattingly said he fired a total of six rounds. Myles Cosgrove also fired shots from inside the apartment. Brett Hankison blindly fired 10 rounds from outside, through the patio door, according to his termination letter.

Cameron ended the tweet by saying, "We [Cameron's office] continue to work diligently to follow the facts and complete the investigation."

