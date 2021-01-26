Family attorney of Breonna Taylor sues Metro Police for additional body camera video

Attorney Sam Aguiar said at least 18 videos exist from officers executing the search warrant at a home on Elliott Avenue – not Taylor’s home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An attorney for Breonna Taylor is suing Metro Police over body camera footage he says the city will not release.

Attorney Sam Aguiar said at least 18 videos exist from officers executing the search warrant at a home on Elliott Avenue – not Taylor’s home.

In the lawsuit, he accuses Metro Police of violating the Open Records Act.

In a previous statement about the request, a spokesperson for Mayor Greg Fischer’s office said the videos are part of a criminal investigation that hasn’t been resolved.

