JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Families are speaking out about the service dogs they bought to help their children who have autism. They each say they spent thousands of dollars for the dogs from the North Carolina-based company Ry-Con Service Dogs.

According to complaints filed with state officials and the courts, the families claim the dogs were "aggressive." The families believe the dogs were not trained as expected by the company's owner Mark Mathis.

According to his answer to a lawsuit in court in Union County, Mathis denies the allegations brought against him and his company.

Rebecca Peluso says she spent about $10,000 on their service dog named "Puzzle." She says when she finally took ownership of their dog and brought her down to their home in Jacksonville, she was concerned about the dog's appearance.

According to a veterinarian report, the dog had “not been eating much for well over a month.”

"When I picked her up, she was a skinny, skittish mess," said Peluso. "My daughter, who has autism, has high anxiety, stems a lot and runs. We thought a service dog could help curb those behaviors so we could go out in the world, into our community."

She found Ry-Con Service Dogs online last summer. The website claimed the dogs would help kids and adults with sensory issues cope better in public settings.

"There was nothing negative," she recalled. "Nothing on the Better Business Bureau for them."

She says she put down a $3,200 dollar deposit and subsequently made $1,800 monthly payments. She was supposed to pay about $14,000 in total, but then she received this letter from the company’s owner Mark Mathis

"He said 'Come get your dogs' and my dog was two to three months shy of being fully trained," said Peluso.

Mathis announced he was closing up shop.

Peluso says she found out days later, in November, that he’d filed for bankruptcy.

"We brought her home," Peluso said. "She chased stray cats in the neighborhood, she went after our dog."

Peluso filed a complaint with the Attorney General in North Carolina, who has since launched an investigation after receiving 40 other complaints from multiple states about the company.

"Every family should get a refund," Peluso said.

The Attorney General's Office told First Coast News, “Attorney General [Josh] Stein is very concerned about the allegations he’s heard about Ry-Con and is looking into this business.”

Rachel Cummings is part of another family who says they want a refund. She is also a mother of a daughter with autism and she was hoping a service dog would help.

"It’s terrifying for anyone, let alone someone who is already a special needs family," said Cummings.

She filed a lawsuit against Mathis and his company.

In her lawsuit, she says their service dog, named “Okami” was “aggressive” and “immediately attacked the Cummings’ other dog.”

In the lawsuit, she says her daughter was left traumatized.

"She went from a sunshiney happy girl to someone who would barely talk or eat," she said.

Cummings sued Mathis citing fraud, negligence and breach of contract, among other accusations.

Mathis denies those allegations in his response to the lawsuit.

First Coast News reached out to Mathis several times via telephone and email over three days, but he has not yet responded to our requests for comment.

First Coast News also reached out to Mathis' attorney in his bankruptcy case, but we have not heard back yet.

Mathis did settle with one family. According to court documents, a judge in Wake County ordered him to pay $7,000 dollars to another North Carolina couple for "breach of contract."

The Better Business Bureau in North Carolina lists Ry-Con Service Dogs as “under review.” Officials with the BBB tell First Coast News, “we put companies on an updating status for a variety of reasons, including a spike in consumer inquiries.”

Stay with First Coast News as this is a developing story.

Next week, First Coast News will continue this investigation with a closer look at service dogs and trainers in Northeast Florida.