Viewers contact Ask Anthony team for help with rodent infestations in Jacksonville apartments

In Florida, If a landlord doesn't make efforts to rid an apartment of rodents, the tenant can ask in writing to break the lease or for a reduction in rent.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We've received multiple emails from viewers who have rodent infestations in their apartments.

Cheyenne Payton sent the "Ask Anthony" team video of mice in her kitchen. Payton says she's been dealing with this issue since she moved into her apartment on Jacksonville's Southside back in June. She went to the leasing office to get help.

"The first time that we went down there in person they didn't seem surprised. They pulled out a list. When I looked, we weren't the only ones on the list," Cheyenne Payton added.

Payton says someone with pest control came out to her apartment at least twice, but the problem hasn't been resolved. She says her son is scared to come out of his room.

"He'll put blankets or towels like at the base of our door. He tells me that he's scared that the rats are going to get him."

Payton isn't the only person dealing with these unwelcome guests. A viewer named John sent video of rats in his apartment kitchen. He lives in the San Jose neighborhood. John says the problem was so bad that he broke his lease and moved out.

According to Florida Law, unless otherwise agreed in writing, the landlord of an apartment is responsible for rats, mice, cockroaches, ants, wood-destroying organisms, and bed bugs. However, they're not responsible if the source of the infestation is the tenant.

If the landlord fails to uphold that promise, you can write a letter giving them a deadline to fix the issue. If the landlord doesn't respond to the deadline, ask in writing to break your lease or for a reduction in rent. Make sure you keep a copy of the letter and document when it was delivered.

It's almost important to mention, if you decide to withhold rent, make sure you're current with your payments. A landlord can take action against you if you're behind on your rent.

As for Payton, she just wants this rodent problem resolved as soon as possible.

"Honestly, I just want it taken care of. I just don't want there to be a rat issue anymore. We just expect them to do what they're supposed to and fix the problem."