Abandoned trailers removed from entrance of St. Johns County neighborhood

People in the Sandy Creek neighborhood contacted the "Ask Anthony" team for help last month. As of last week, the trailers are now gone.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — For months, people in the Sandy Creek neighborhood in St. Johns County had been trying to figure out why abandoned trailers were dropped near the entrance of their community.

With nowhere else to turn, they contacted the "Ask Anthony" team and those trailers are now gone.

"I want them gone. I want them gone yesterday and I mean that. If I could hook my truck right now and drag them out of here, I would take them to someone else's property."

James Eckart made that statement about four weeks ago about the abandoned trailers.

"We have to drive by this day in and day out and look at this," Eckart added.

The trailers had been on the property off of Sandy Creek Parkway since September. No one knew who owned them.

Rod and Donna Jensen contacted First Coast News Anchor Anthony Austin about the problem. He contacted the county about the trailers and was told a complaint was filed Nov. 7.

The property owner is listed as Durbin Creek National LLC, which is connected to GATE petroleum. The trailers didn't belong to GATE and they didn't know who dropped them off on their property. But, a representative said they were working on having them removed.

As of last week, the trailers are now gone.

"They have been removed. They've been torn apart, put in the big dumpsters. So, I'm glad they're out of here," Rod Jensen said.

Multiple people in the neighborhood reached out to the "Ask Anthony" team and said they were happy to see them go.

"The neighbors are very happy. They're very appreciative. Anthony, we really appreciate what y'all did to get our problem solved and get those trailers out of here," Donna Jensen responded.

We contacted a GATE representative today about the trailers being removed.