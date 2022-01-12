Ask Anthony: Tesla troubles solved for Jacksonville family

A week after our story aired, a local Tesla service manager reached out to Samantha Hanes' husband with a solution.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an "Ask Anthony" update on a Jacksonville family with Tesla troubles.

Samantha Hanes and her husband were excited to lease a brand-new Tesla X in August. They're familiar with the popular electric cars.

"I currently have a Tesla and I like the current car that we have," Hanes explained.

On Aug.13, her husband picked up the new Tesla. The next day, Hanes drove it and noticed a strange noise. She was concerned and stopped driving the car. But, her husband convinced her to try it out again since it was brand-new.

She says the noise continued.

"It was making me nervous because it was getting louder and louder."

So loud, that Hanes called Tesla while she was driving down J. Turner Butler Boulevard four days later.

"I'm on the phone with Tesla and the wheel comes off of the car while I'm on the freeway. I was terrified. Especially because my daughter was in the backseat, and she's a toddler."

Samantha wanted Tesla to end her lease and give her money back.

"I reached out to them multiple times telling them that I did not want this car. That I was fearful to drive the car. They basically ignored me multiple times."

She reached out to First Coast News Anchor Anthony Austin for help. A week after our story aired, Samantha's husband received an email from a Tesla service manager in Jacksonville.

"He was very responsive and helpful in the email. He stated that Tesla would repurchase the vehicle, and basically, that they would refund us any money that we had put towards the vehicle and the lease," Hanes said.

