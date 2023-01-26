St. Johns County neighbors want abandoned trailers removed from their community

The trailers have holes in the roof, graffiti on the side, and rust on the hinges. Neighbors say they've been on the property since September.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Johns County neighborhood is dealing with what they call an eyesore.

For months, people in the Sandy Creek neighborhood have been trying to figure out why abandoned trailers were dropped near the entrance of their community. With nowhere else to turn, they contacted First Coast News Anchor Anthony Austin.

"I want them gone, I want them gone yesterday and I mean that, if I could hook my truck right now and drag them out of here, I would take them to someone else's property," James Eckart said.

Eckart is tired of seeing the abandoned trailers near his house. He lives in the Sandy Creek neighborhood off County Road 210.

"We have to drive by this day in and day out and look at this," Eckart added.

The trailers have holes in the roof, graffiti on the side, and rust on the hinges. Neighbors say they've been on the property since September and no one seems to know where they came from or who owns them.

"I think it's somebody who dumped the trash here, and they're not coming back for them," Rod Jensen explained.

Rod Jensen and his wife have been trying to figure out why these trailers are here on this property and how they can get them removed.

According to a St. Johns County spokesperson, a complaint was filed Nov. 7 about the abandoned trailers. The property owner is listed as Durbin Creek National LLC, which is connected to GATE petroleum.

A representative with GATE says the trailers don't belong to them, and they don't know who dropped them off on their property. However, they are working to have them removed.

"I don't care where they take them to. Just not here anymore," Jensen said.

The GATE representative says they hope to start the removal process next week. The county is monitoring the situation and will proceed with further enforcement action if they're not moved by Feb. 8.