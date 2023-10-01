On Your Side: St. Augustine man finally getting insurance money 100 days after submitting claim

Tod Trousdell reached out to the On Your Side team on Monday. On Tuesday, his insurance carrier called saying he should expect a check later this week.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Augustine man is finally getting paid by his insurance company more than 100 days after submitting his claim.

Tod Trousdell has been trying since Hurricane Ian to get reimbursed for the $30,000 plus he's spent out of pocket.

That payment was delayed, according to his insurance carrier, because they couldn't find a detailed record of flood claims filed by the home's previous owner.

A document that Trousdell didn't have.

But Tuesday, after making his claim a high priority issue, the company said it has found the document and is paying his claim.