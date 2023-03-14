Pothole Problem: Jacksonville woman frustrated no one will pay for damage to car

Estella Dixon contacted the 'Ask Anthony' team for help. Her car was damaged by a pothole and no one is accepting full responsibility to pay for repairs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One woman has a big pothole problem. Her car was damaged on the Northside after she drove over one. But, who's responsible for the repair?

In November, Estella Dixon was driving down New Kings Road on Jacksonville's Northside.

She was headed to a local store around 6:30 p.m. when she turned off the road to drive into a store parking lot. Thats when she says her car fell into a pothole.

"A loud bang. Sound like a gunshot," Estella Dixon explained.

Dixon asked that we not show her face on camera. But said we can use her name. She showed First Coast News Anchor Anthony Austin the pieces of her car that fell off after it all happened.

It's been almost four months and her car hasn't been repaired.

"It's been very, very frustrating," Dixon added.

She contacted the "Ask Anthony" team because no one will take responsibility for the pothole or the damages, which she estimates will cost several hundred dollars.

"I have called everybody. I have a whole book report right here," Dixon said.

We contacted the city of Jacksonville. A city spokesperson said where the pothole is located is 100% private property. Records show the land was sold in January.

In November of last year, when this all happened, it appears the land was owned by US One LLC.

The representative said they are willing to help with the repair. But they don't believe they should accept all the blame.

They say other business owners in the area are responsible for maintaining the area where it happened.

As for Dixon, she just wants this pothole problem resolved.

"It's been going on ever since the third of November. So, I would really like to get this fixed as soon as possible."

If you ever find yourself in this situation:

Determine the type of road on which it happened. The road may be a county, city, or state road, or in this case, private property.

The most important thing you can do is document it. Make sure you have a photo of the pothole at the time the accident happened, a photo of the damage done to your vehicle, the date and time of the accident.

Also, get a minimum of two different estimates from mechanics.