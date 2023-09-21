Orange Park business owners say construction is affecting their sales, may have to close

Steve Mason is the owner of Bartram Fine Wine and Liquors. He says his profits have decreased by 60 percent since the construction started in October of last year.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A concerned business owner emailed the "Ask Anthony" team because the roadway outside of his store in Orange Park has been under construction for nearly a year.

The Florida Department of Transportation says the construction project will help traffic flow and safety in the area, but the business owner fears he'll have to close his doors before it's done.

"It's like Cheers. Everyone kind of knows everyone in the area," Gay Gallups said.

Off of Park Avenue near Interstate 295 in Orange Park, a small liquor store sits on the corner. You'll find Gay Gallups at the counter with a smile on her face.

"I love this place. I love the owner. I love my coworkers," Gallups added.

But, she fears the construction outside may cause her to lose her job. "At my age, I would probably have to retire, but I don't want to."

Steve Mason is the owner of Bartram Fine Wine and Liquors. He says his profits have decreased by 60 percent since the construction started in October of last year.

"All my reserves that I had cash wise have been eaten up in all the loses we've taken since October. If something is not done, I'm going to have to lay off my employees and close up shop," Steve Mason explained.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the construction project won't be done until late 2024. There is a driveway to get into Mason's parking lot, but with all the construction signs, it's kind of hard to tell if it's open or blocked off until you're right up on it.

We asked Mason what his customers have to say about the construction.

"It's impossible to get over. That they were just kind of lucky to get in," Mason added.

Mason isn't the only business owner affected by the construction. Rufus Thomas owns a car wash behind the liquor store. Thomas says his customers don't want to deal with the traffic hassle and he's losing money. He had to lay off most of his employees.

"We were getting a little over 6,000 customers a year. Now, we probably this year alone got 500 customers," Thomas responded.

Thomas has a family to feed and Mason has bills to pay. Both say they don't know how much longer they'll survive financially.

"I know once it opens up business will obviously come, but will I still be here is the question," Mason said.

The "Ask Anthony" team contacted the Florida Department of Transportation and Clay County leaders on behalf of the business owners. A county representative says they are working on a program to help business owners financially during construction projects that might affect customer traffic.