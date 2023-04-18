Leaky roofs and holes in the wall: Viewers contact 'Ask Anthony' team with complaints about Daybreak Solar

Lori Penuel bought solar panels from a company based in Texas. She says the solar panels don't work properly and they're actually making her bills higher.

We are continuing to receive complaints from many of you who are having issues with your solar panels. We've done extensive reporting about a company called USA Energy Savers, also known as R Solar Group.

But this story involves another solar company, out of state, that is casting more shade than sun in Florida.



"The sales pitch was it's going to save on my electric and it's going to help me. But unfortunately, my electric bill is more. I don't see any savings," Lori Penuel said.

Penuel paid thousands of dollars for solar panels from a company based in Texas. She says the solar panels don't work properly, and they're actually making her monthly bills higher.

"I had to take the money out of my retirement fund, which upsets me, because I'm three years from retirement. Between my electric and solar payment, it's over $500 a month and I can't do it," Penuel explained.

Penuel says she's also dealing with damage to her home caused by the installers.

"I still have holes in my kitchen walls that they never came back and finished," Penuel added.

The name of the company is Daybreak Solar. According to the company's website, it's based in Fort Worth, Texas. However, the company is doing business in Jacksonville, Orlando, Cape Corral and Tampa.

"It took them months to even get my solar panels working. The finance company was taking payments every month and I had no working solar panels," Cathy Creech said.

Creech purchased solar panels from the same company. She says she has a leaking roof from where the panels were installed.

"I just pray that the rain don't keep coming, because I'm scared it's going to keep getting larger," Creech said.

We've tried to contact someone with Daybreak Solar for the past month. Anthony Austin called three times on March 27. On April 17, he placed two phone calls and left a message. No one has called him back.

After doing some research, we discovered Daybreak Solar has an "F" with the Better Business Bureau. Fifty-five total complaints in the last three years with 27 complaints closed in the past year.

