Jacksonville man receives money from late mother's bank account after contacting 'Ask Anthony' team for help

Dusty Gregory's mother died from thyroid cancer on May 1. In the middle of his grief, he was dealing with a problem that was causing even more heartache.

With nowhere else to turn, he came to the "Ask Anthony" team for help.

"This was her third bout with thyroid cancer. She actually survived a couple of years longer than the doctors originally expected," Dusty Gregory said.

It's been more than two months sinceGregory's mother, Linda, died from thyroid cancer. In the middle of his grief, he was dealing with a problem that was causing even more heartache.

"I was a police officer for 27 years. The law says it belongs to me as the administrator of the estate," Gregory explained.

Gregory is referring to his mother's checking account with Truist Bank. His younger brother's name was on the checking account as well.

"He did not even know my mother put him on this account."

The brothers thought it would be an easy process to get the money out of the account, after showing employees at the Baymeadows location their mother's death certificate.

"Well, they tell us that he has never signed a signature card. So officially, he does not exist on the account and they won't even talk to us. They won't tell us how much is in the account. They won't tell us anything about it. They won't tell us what we need to provide them."

The brothers eventually got that matter resolved. But, Gregory says there was another hurdle in the way. Bank representatives said his younger brother also had legal claims to the money.

"I said that's fine. We told them initially when he was sitting in their office that he would fill out a form saying he relinquished his claim to the account, because it's divided three ways anyway by the will."

Gregory says after producing numerous documents for the bank, talking to attorneys, and producing additional paperwork, the money was still sitting in the account. But, that was before the "Ask Anthony" team contacted the corporate office for Truist Bank and explained the situation.

Tuesday afternoon, the bank released the money to Dusty Gregory.