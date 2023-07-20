Do you have problem with your apartment or rental home?

Many of you have been emailing the "Ask Anthony" team with landlord complaints. We have some advice if you're currently in a difficult situation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The "Ask Anthony" team receives emails daily about the conditions of apartments and the stresses many of you are facing. Robert sent this email:

I am writing this email to see if you could help my wife and me with a landlord-tenant dispute we have been having that has stretched on for months. We recently lived in an apartment for 18 months and our HVAC system went out in March. After 8 days, we contacted the property manager to ask if we could pay for repairs or withhold rent, and we were told "No."

So, what can you do if you're in this situation? There are tenant laws in Florida, overseen by the state's department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. But, there are also laws protecting the landlord. The responsibilities for each should be explained in the copy of the lease. As the renter, if you feel the landlord is not in compliance with your issues, you can give them written notice of the non-compliance and typically allow them 7 days to correct it.



As a tenant, you may terminate the rental agreement if the landlord fails to come into compliance within seven days. The landlord is required to comply with building, housing and health codes. If you live in an apartment, the landlord must exterminate rats, mice, ants, and bed bugs. You must be provided with door locks and keys, clean and safe conditions of common areas, functioning facilities for running water, hot water and heat during the winter.

Unfortunately, Florida does not require landlords to provide or maintain air conditioning.