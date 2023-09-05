Clay County woman receives refund for broken necklace after contacting 'Ask Anthony' team for help

Elaine Weaver purchased the piece of jewelry from JCPenney in Orange Park last summer. She says the necklace broke five times and had to be repaired four times.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Recently, we told you about a Clay County woman who came to an "Ask Anthony" listening session for help. She was having trouble getting a refund from a major retailer.

"I bought a necklace in July. It's been more in the shop than I've worn it," Elaine Weaver said.

Weaver purchased the piece of jewelry from JCPenney in Orange Park last summer. She says the necklace broke five times and had to be repaired four times.

Weaver says she asked for a refund but she was having a hard time getting one.

The "Ask Anthony" team emailed the corporate office about the issue and received no response. However, after Weaver's story aired on First Coast News, she received a phone call from JCPenney's corporate office.

"After my story aired, they called me that night to check on what was going on with my jewelry purchase. They were unaware of this situation and so a manager got involved in it. They are now refunding my money," Weaver added.

If you find yourself in this situation:

Write a clear, concise letter to the company explaining the problem

Ask for a specific resolve

Give the company a deadline for a response