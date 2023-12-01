Ask Anthony: Where did the phrase 'It was always the Jags' come from?

Jaguars Safety Dewey Wingard yelled the phrase into a camera as he was heading into the locker room after a win over the Tennessee Titans in December.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — DUUUVAL!

For years, the name of the county has been our battle cry. But now the Jacksonville Jaguars faithful are yelling "It was always the jags!"

So where did that phrase originate? It all started with Jaguars Safety Dewey Wingard. He yelled the phrase into a camera as he was heading into the locker room after a win over the Tennessee Titans in December.

Now, you can find the slogan on t-shirts, towels, and all-over social media.

First Coast News Anchor Anthony Austin walked over to TIAA Bank Field after football practice and asked number 42 about the new slogan.

"To be honest with you, it's actually a gambling term. You're with your buddies. You see a lock. Hey boys, "it was always this...," Dewey Wingard explained.

Wingard says when the Jags beat the Titans he knew that "lock" was going to break and the team was destined for success. But he didn't know his comment was going to become the new rallying cry.

"Probably should have trademarked it," Wingard joked.

Wingard, who was originally signed by Jacksonville as an undrafted rookie in May 2019, says he loves the city, the fan base, and the team.