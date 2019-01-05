First Coast News sat down with Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels on Wednesday morning to discuss a story that has been causing some major controversy on social media.

It all started when a 1-year-old puppy was shot at Ronnie Van Zant Park by an off duty officer.

The police report says Lt. Mark Cowan of the Clay County Sheriff's Office drew his personal Glock and fatally shot the dog, believing the animal was going to injure him.

This sparked outrage on social media as details surrounding the incident emerged. Sheriff Daniels addressed some of these concerns while sitting down with Good Morning Jacksonville at the Urban Bean Coffee Cafe.

RELATED: Dog shot, killed at public park by Clay County Sheriff’s Officer

He says he understands how dog owners must feel about the incident.

"I haven’t looked at any of the comments but I’m a pet owner, I have two dogs...for folks that are pet owners, these pets are like their kids almost," Daniels says.

"Our employee was off duty. Just to give you some perspective - T-shirt, shorts flip-flops - and he had his pet with him as well.... little small dog... when this other dog, this other 40-pound dog, presented itself, he perceived it as a threat to his animal. The option that he chose to go with was the only option that he saw in front of him."

"People go 'that’s awfully harsh' and he could use some other option' but what could he have done? He was in flip-flops and shorts acting as a private citizen who just happens to be an employee of the Sheriffs Office."

According to the Sheriff's Office, the deputy didn't violate any county rules but the story generated a lot of questions because according to county policy, weapons are prohibited at public parks.

First Coast News dug deeper to find out what type of regulations are in place at public parks in Clay County.

RELATED: Officer who killed dog did not violate county rules prohibiting 'weapons' at parks