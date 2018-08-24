“Instead of building walls let’s invest in our children,” family of Honduran girl killed in Jacksonville weighs in on immigration issues

The family of Heidy Villanueva, killed by a stray bullet from a shooting on 103rd Street August 11th, weighed in on the immigration debate America after five people have been arrested in connection with her death.

“These individuals didn’t come to the United States like may immigrants wanting to work to provide a better quality of life for their families,” said Beatrice Villanueva, mother. “The people that killed our daughter can’t be contained by a wall.”

Villanueva made the remarks through a translator and written statements provided in both Spanish and English Wednesday at a press conference at the Jacksonville Urban League.

“The actual administration has been attacking immigrants and listing them as criminals,” Villanueva said. “Instead of building walls, let’s invest in our children.”

During a conversation with reporters Villanueva said the family was planning to bury Heidy in her Native Honduras, but would be unable to travel for the burial, fearing they would not be able to return to the United States.

“We are not even allowed to accompany our daughter to her last dwelling in Honduras, thanks to the immigration plan that would not allow us to return to the United States,” Villanueva said.

© 2018 WTLV