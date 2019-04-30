Police are currently investigating the death of University of North Florida (UNF) employee on campus Tuesday.

In an alert sent out by UNF, the school says that the University Police Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are investigating after Michael Jones was found dead in his chair on the third floor of the Student Union.

In the alert, authorities say that there are no signs of foul play, however, the investigation is ongoing.

The school says that the third floor of Building 58W will remain closed until further notice.