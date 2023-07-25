The celebrity team started a little slow but took home the win. The final score was 63-58.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The I’m A Star Foundation hosted its celebrity basketball game Saturday, July 22, at Paxon School for Advanced Studies.

There were a number of familiar faces from city government leaders, school board members and TV personalities.

The event is a city-wide effort to raise money for Duval Schools’ homeless students.

“Betty Burney is one of those people when she says hey we’re doing something… you show up and the kids did such an amazing job for a great cause for homeless students,” said Darryl Willie, Duval County School Board member,

The OG team known as the celebs featured First Coast News’ Chris Porter.

Celebrity cheerleaders kept the energy going.

“We started off by playing hard.. playing smart.. we kept subbing out and we talked trash, we got them out of their game and they weren’t ready for us,” said city council member, Terrance Freeman.

Although the students didn’t win, they came close and standout players say they only wanted to bring the city out for some fun and fellowship.

“We got so much hype in the city and I loved it… we got the Jags and high school basketball… we got everything,” said high school basketball player, Bea Ward.