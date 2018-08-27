UF Health members that took care of patients transported to them from the shooting at the Jacksonville Landing spoke to the media Monday.

Dr. Marie Crandall says they received six patients from the shooting, and health personnel cared and treated them all in “outstanding fashion.” Of the six patients, Crandall says four of them have already been released because the injuries have been treated.

Of the two patients who stayed overnight, Crandall says one had a bruise to his heart, and another has a hand injury that will be repaired Monday by an orthopedic surgeon.

The victim with the hand injury was shot three times Sunday afternoon, his mother Sujeil Lopez said at the UF Health press conference Monday. Lopez’s son, Timothy Anselimo, a.k.a. ‘Larry Legend,’ makes a living off professional gaming but wonders if he’ll be able to continue living his dream.

Still in shock. Woke up crying knowing today’s surgery will determine if I’ll ever be able to play video games again. — LARRY LEGEND (@oLARRY2K) August 27, 2018

“My son’s dreams are this. He’s been doing this since he was little. He loves playing games, he loves NBA 2K and Madden,” Lopez said. “Now that he’s facing the fact that he may not even be able to use his hand ever again is extreme.”

Lopez said her Sunday got intense after learning shots had been fired at the Madden tournament she knew her son to be at.

Lopez lives in Tampa and says, “It took me three hours to get here with no information other than what the news was saying, that there was already two fatalities. Not knowing if it was my son was intense.”

The first she heard from her son was through Timothy’s half-brother who called Timothy right after hearing the gun shots on television.

“His half-brother was watching him live on T.V. and heard the shots,” Lopez recalled. “He called Tim, he called my son, and the first time he didn’t answer. He called him a second time and Tim answered and he told him, ‘Tim I heard something that sounded like shots.’ And my son told him ‘I was shot. Tell my mother I love her,’ and the phone went dead.”

Like everyone else affected by a shooting, she had no idea this was something she would have to plan for.

“For him to come to a gaming event, where as his mother I thought he’d be safe and he wasn’t, it’s insane.”

Lopez says Timothy is understandably hurt and destroyed by what’s happened to him. She says the fact that he may not be able to use his hand ever again is extreme, especially since it is how he makes a living.

In April Timothy was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks’ NBA 2k league affiliate, ‘Bucks Gaming.’ NBA 2k is a widely popular basketball videogame in which Timothy was just recently ranked 25 out of 75,000 applicants world-wide.

A member of the NBA 2K League family, Tim Anselimo (oLARRY), was participating in today’s event and was injured at the scene. Our thoughts are with Tim and his family.



-Brendan Donohue, NBA 2K League Managing Director — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) August 27, 2018

Lopez says her son just came back home from Milwaukee where he spent six months participating in the league’s inaugural season. The thought of him not being able to play professionally ever again scares her.

“It kills me inside, because as a mother you want your child to be great, to succeed and do what they love,” she said.

Her son is a right-handed and was shot in the right hand.

“This is his life. He made it and he’s alive, but if he can’t play and he can’t work, and if he can’t do this, his life will be changed forever.”

There are questions about whether kids should be spending the amount of time they do with video games, and even laugh at the thought of it becoming someone’s profession. Lopez said while growing up she let him play because it kept him out of the street and out of trouble.

“If your child is playing 15 hours of video games and is doing good in school, he could be doing a lot worse. Let him play.”

Lopez said her son was shot three times; once in the hand, once in the side, and once in the chest.

My sons Bucks gaming book bag with his blood from being shot pic.twitter.com/1oJSocbf3h — Sujeil (@olarrysmom) August 27, 2018

There were questions about whether the gunman was targeting victims that he had played with in the past, or people he knew. Lopez said her son never played any video games with the gunman before.

“He did not know the suspect,” she said. “He knew of him from being there but did not know him on a personal level. He never came in contact, or was friends with him, or even played him.”

She said after being shot, Timothy jumped a fence and the nearby Hooters sheltered him until police arrived.

This young man took my son into Hooters after my son was shot to keep him from getting killed he truly is a hero pic.twitter.com/BncRteiKVC — Sujeil (@olarrysmom) August 27, 2018

Timothy is getting surgery on his hand Monday and should soon learn from doctors whether his gaming dreams remain alive.

