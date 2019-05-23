After complications while delivering their first child, Amanda and Tony Moreland consulted with their OBGYN before trying for their second kid.

The doctor assured them the complications were a one-time occurrence and everything would be fine.

Tony Moreland, husband of Amanda Moreland, says they both were excited about the birth of their second kid, but the day has become a blur to Amanda Moreland.

“Amanda goes in for a checkup and from there essentially it was just going to be a check-up,” Tony Moreland said. “But when she went in they told her that she was going to prep for delivery.”

Amanda Moreland was scheduled for a C-SECTION .

“She has the baby, no concerns at this point, I leave just as all fathers do with the baby, she stays in to go to recovery,” Tony Moreland said.

Like the first time Amanda Moreland gave birth, doctors had unfortunate news for Tony.

“They come in to say the same thing," he said. "She’s having some issues again. Looks like your uterus isn’t going to retract."

Doctors had no other choice but to perform a hysterectomy. While everything seemed the be successful, when the nurse took Amanda Moreland's vitals, they discovered something was wrong and she was moved to ICU.

She was post-partum hemorrhaging and contracted hemophilia. Her blood wasn’t clotting and she was bleeding internally.

“We get to a point where her internal bleeding was swelling her abdomens so much where it was crushing her organs,” he said. “So the concern right at this point is we have to have surgery. The problem is her blood doesn’t clot, so as soon as you have that surgery you bleed out.”

The doctors came to Tony Moreland and said they were going to prep Amanda Moreland for surgery. It was the only chance for survival.

“They came to me and said, ‘You probably want to have all of your family friends come in and do your goodbyes essentially,’” he said.

Doctors faced a major dilemma, taking a chance giving Amanda Moreland a high-risk drug to stop the bleeding.

Thankfully, a team of surgeons could successfully operate. Slowly improving, her condition was no longer life-threatening.

Tony decided to go home and tend to their 2-year-old and received a call two hours later.

Amanda Moreland was air flighted to Baptist Medical Downtown and her chart indicated she would likely be dead on arrival.

Dr. Ricardo Hanel, neurosurgeon for Baptist Medical says her situation was unique.

“She had a very unique situation," Hanel said. "She was having bleeding through the uterus because of delivery and at that same time, she developed a brain bleed."

The clotting drug created a huge blood clot and caused Amanda to have a hemorrhagic stroke.

“I said Tony, we don’t have anything to lose," Hanel said. "She’s young, her age, huge potential is on her side."

Hanel’s team performed a craniectomy and they were able to stop the bleeding and remove the clot.

Still unsure of how Amanda Moreland would recover, after months of intensive care, she began to get her life back.

“My signs were completely different,” Amanda Moreland said. “I literally could have died.”

She was unable to walk, talk, or eat after the stroke. But, she’s recovered and says she’s thankful to be alive to raise her two children.

How do you know if you're having a stroke? See signs and symptoms below from the American Stroke Association:

Beyond F.A.S.T. – Other Symptoms You Should Know

Sudden NUMBNESS or weakness of face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body

Sudden CONFUSION, trouble speaking or understanding speech

Sudden TROUBLE SEEING in one or both eyes

Sudden TROUBLE WALKING, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination

Sudden SEVERE HEADACHE with no known cause

If someone shows any of these symptoms, immediately call 911 or emergency medical services.

F.A.S.T. is an easy way to remember the sudden signs and symptoms of stroke. Learn more about F.A.S.T.

Warning Signs in Posterior Circulation Strokes

Posterior circulations strokes (a stroke that occurs in the back part of the brain) occurs when a blood vessel in the back part of the brain is blocked causing the death of brain cells (called an infarction) in the area of the blocked blood vessel. This type of stroke can also be caused by a ruptured blood vessel in the back part of the brain. When this type of stroke happens several symptoms occur and they can be very different than the symptoms that occur in the blood circulation to the front part of the brain (called anterior circulation strokes).

Symptoms include:

Vertigo, like the room, is spinning.

Imbalance

One-sided arm or leg weakness.

Slurred speech or dysarthria

Double vision or other vision problems

A headache

Nausea and or vomiting