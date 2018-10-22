Larry Burgess, 75, of Satsuma has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting his wife in the head Sunday evening.

The incident took place around 9 p.m. at 200 County Road 309. According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, Burgess's adult daughter told police she heard a gunshot and ran from their home to a neighbor's house and called 911.

SWAT was sent to the residence along with a negotiator.

Burgess's wife was found inside the residence bleeding from, at the time, an unknown injury. She was flown to the Orange Park Medical Center where medical staff determined she was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. She remains there in critical condition.

Burgess was arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail where he is being held without bond.

