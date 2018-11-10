TALLAHASSEE, Fl. - Strong winds, trees down and families left in the dark. Hurricane Michael blew through Tallahassee Wednesday, knocking down trees and power lines along the way.

At least 90 percent of customers were without power Wednesday night, according to a tweet by the city of Tallahassee.

“The damage to our infrastructure is the most widespread and severe we’ve ever experienced,” another tweet read.

Neighbors like Shannon Colavecchio said even though other parts of Florida caught the worst of the hurricane, Michael is still affecting thousands in Tallahassee.

“It was still pretty powerful and I think the discomfort now here will be just that people do not have power and they don’t know when they’re going to get it back,” Colavecchio said.

When Hermine swept through Tallahassee in 2016, families were without power for six days, neighbors tell First Coast News.

