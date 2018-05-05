Check out our guide to help inform you about everything you need to know the day of the 144th Kentucky Derby.
How to watch:
Saturday, May 5
Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET
Post time: 6:34 p.m. ET
Local channel NBC-12
OR
Live streaming on NBC Sports (available on desktop, tablet, mobile and connected TV platforms)
