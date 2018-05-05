Check out our guide to help inform you about everything you need to know the day of the 144th Kentucky Derby.

How to watch:

Saturday, May 5

Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET

Post time: 6:34 p.m. ET

Local channel NBC-12

OR

Live streaming on NBC Sports (available on desktop, tablet, mobile and connected TV platforms)

Spectacular hats at the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 05: Ornate hats seen during Kentucky Derby 144 on May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs)

