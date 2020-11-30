How to save big on Cyber Monday

Using tools like price comparison apps and promo codes will help you save even more money this Cyber Monday.

This could be the biggest shopping day in history, but there are some tricks to save even more.

1. Download a price comparison app or web browser extension

Some popular ones are CamelCamelCamel and SlickDeals. The app Honey is popular to apply coupons.

2. Search for promo codes

Websites like Rakuten can search for you. You can also look directly on the website you're making a purchase on. For instance, Kohls will give you $10 off or 10 percent off with certain promo codes.

3. Use cash back websites

Some popular ones are Ibotta, Rakuten, and Swagbucks. They may also have Cyber Monday deals, for instance Rakuten will give you 15 percent cash back on Cyber Monday.

4. Don't forget to look other places than Amazon

See what deals are happening on the websites for shops you love.

Don't forget there are deals on products other than electronics. Looking to learn a language? On Cyber Monday you can get 55 percent off a year subscription to learn a language with Babbel.

Here are some big deals on Amazon:

A Garmin Forerunner 935 smart watch is now $270 instead of $500.

A Roborock S6 vacuum is usually $650 but is now $420.

A 23 and Me DNA testing kit is 50 percent off, down to $100.

A Kindle Paperwhite is $85 instead of $130.

If you don't have Amazon Prime you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and to use it on Cyber Monday.