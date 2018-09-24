Before doctors go into the operating room or EMT’s even climb into an ambulance, they first go through extensive training.

Part of that includes practice situations and in some cases, fake wounds. Here on the First Coast, a new space is giving healthcare workers the real-world examples with the help of some expert make-up work.

Stage blood and a rubber hand. Not exactly a common sight in a sterile medical room, but these are just some of the tools of the trade for Mayo Clinic’s Amy Lannen.

“You walk up to somebody and see a giant wound on their face, you’re going to react differently to that person than if you walk up and they’re smiling,” Lannen said.

She is self-trained in moulage, the practice of crafting fake wounds for medical training.

“If you can describe it to me in enough detail or in pictures I can probably simulate it,” Lannen said.

Challenge accepted.

The scenario for Lannen – a hard punch to a wall after the Jaguars loss. Primarily a knuckle impact. She layered different colors of make-up and blends it to give it a life-like look.

“If you come to the Sim Center and I stress you out because I’ve made a really realistic facial wound, and then you encounter that wound in real life, you’ll remember your reaction and you’re learning,” Lannen said.

She added that looking away can trick your brain into an authentic reaction. A single ply of tissue paper over some Vaseline makes an eerie burn.

Just scratching the surface of her skills. Lannen also helps run simulations in the newly expanded space. It's where manikins mimic symptoms that doctors can diagnose and learn best practices when dealing with patients.

“Those high risk, low occurrence items you might not encounter in the real world, we can schedule them here,” Lannen said.

Adding that each month about 900 people take advantage of that training.

