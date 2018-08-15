He’s been dubbed the “Hottest Artist in the World.” His single has been called one of the "strongest song-of-the-summer candidates for 2018." He’s landed on song-of-the-summer playlists around the country alongside Childish Gambino and Beyoncé. His video has been dubbed the “Here Comes The Indie Summer” vid of 2018.

But if you haven’t heard of Yuno – or didn’t know he was a local -- you’re not alone.

The indie star and Arlington resident makes his Duval debut this weekend, Aug. 18 at Jack Rabbits in San Marco. From there, he begins his first tour of the US and Europe. The shows come in support of his new EP, “Moodie.” The album was released on the venerable Sub Pop label – home to Seattle grunge icons Nirvana and Soundgarden, as well as modern folkies Iron and Wine and Father John Misty.

The album has won critical acclaim and international love. But the song of the moment is the single "No Going Back."

“It’s got this really chill and kind of laid back quality, but the guitar is pretty amazing” Jade, host of The Current radio, naming it the “song of the day” back in July.

Born Carlton Joseph Moodie – from which his album takes its name – Yuno grew up in Arlington, the son of Jamaican parents from the UK. He has no formal music training; skateboarding and playing Tony Hawk were his jam. So was hanging at Regency Square Mall – which is where he shot parts of the single's video.

He recently told Void magazine, "The video was just something quick I made in Jacksonville and New York City. I filmed a lot of shots at Regency Square Mall here in Jacksonville. So much of it is abandoned now and I’ve always liked the look of these empty structures. I grew up going there, though, so it’s sad to see it not so busy these days.

I’m still here and I’m still a homebody. I only really leave home to get groceries or go to band practice. The band practice is pretty recent. I’m not very active in the Jacksonville music scene. Musically I feel like everyone is just doing there own thing here, which is cool. All of the local musicians I know are people I’ve met through sharing my music online. My physical form is in Jacksonville, but I feel like I mostly live on the internet."

Despite his rising star in music circles, Yuno describes himself as “homebody” who doesn’t get out much. His music is frequently described as “bedroom music” – as in literally made in his bedroom.

Schindler, Anne

And his musical ethos is decidedly DIY. “Not only did he self-produce Moodie, he also designed his own artwork and merch, shot his music videos and took his own press photos. Not much has changed since the days of doing it all by himself in a bedroom," notes music website Exclaim.

Though from Jacksonville, he won’t be for long. Yuno plans to move to New York soon.

"I don't know,' he told radio station KEPX. "It's... I feel like Jacksonville was just kind of plain. It's just, like, a place. Especially since I don't really go out much. I spend most of my time at home in my room, by myself, working on music and art and learning how to create new things. … I didn't really have many places to hang out but they're starting to have some. There's starting to be some new stuff popping up in Jacksonville that's cool. So yeah, I still don't go out much though. Even my band, they're from Jacksonville, and I met them online, and we met in person for the first time to practice songs for this tour."

