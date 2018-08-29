CHILLICOTHE - The majority of those exposed to an unknown substance at Ross Correctional Institution Wednesday morning are expected to be treated and released.

Details on how the exposure occurred is “sketchy” thus far, said OCSEA union president Chris Mabe, but there have been reports of some people “getting deathly sick” and some “passing out.”

At least 19 people were taken to Adena Regional Medical Center where CEO Jeff Graham said the primary complaint has been nausea.

"The majority will be treated and released. At this time, we have one person being admitted," Graham said during a noon news conference.

The Ohio Highway Patrol has reported 24 people were taken to the hospital including at least 15 correction officers, five nurses, and one inmate as of 10:30 a.m.

No official confirmation about how the incident occurred has been released.

Aside from correction officers who may have been inside a pod when the exposure occurred, additional people could have been exposed while responding without knowing details of the situation, Mabe said.

“The way fentanyl is transmitted sometimes through touch sometimes through airborne, there’s several different transmissions available in that substance, so that’s what we’re trying to find out now – how much substance we’re dealing with and how it was transmitted inside the institution,” Mabe said.

The American Academy of Clinical Toxicology issued an opinion last year related to fentanyl exposure to first responders that “incidental dermal absorption is unlikely to cause opioid toxicity.” However, it also noted inhalation was a concern “if drug particles are suspended in the air.”

The situation was very fluid, but emergency crews from at least five different departments were at the scene to treat those who were impacted.

The Unioto schools, which are adjacent to the prison property, were on a cautionary lockdown, but the patrol has reported there is no danger to the public at this time. Ohio 104 between Moundsville Road and Ohio 207 was closed, but has been reopened.

As a precaution, Graham said ambulances are being temporarily directed to other hospitals and individuals arriving to the emergency department are being treated elsewhere within Adena.

Those exposed have been administered the overdose reversal drug naloxone, according to the patrol's public affairs officer Lt. Robert Sellers.

Family members of patients who were taken to Adena should go to the hospital’s north entrance and identify themselves as RCI family and they will be taken to a waiting area.

Scanner traffic indicated doses of naloxone were being taken to the prison and at least 300 doses of naloxone are at RCI if needed, Sellers said. The patrol was notified of the exposure around 9 a.m. and several officers and medics have responded to assist.

While the prisons have naloxone available in medical areas, Mabe said there have been ongoing discussions about expanding access within the prisons so it is more readily available in case of exposure such as whether all staff should carry it and how much it would cost.

“Our officers actually go around and shake down cells and pat down inmates and they have a higher possibility of exposure than the average individual inside an institution, especially the people that work the blocks,” Mabe said.

Sellers said the prison is secure but at least one housing unit is expected to be evacuated, which is why there are so many law enforcement officials responding. A hazardous materials team also is responding to help clean the area, Sellers said.

Sellers said it's too early to say definitively what the substance was, whether it may be fentanyl or some other potent opiate.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved