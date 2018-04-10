One woman was seriously injured and another critically injured after an unknown vehicle initiated a four vehicle pileup on I-95 Wednesday.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-95 around 5:30 p.m. just south of Philips Hwy. An unknown vehicle rear ended a green Toyota Corolla causing the Corolla to rear end a red Ford Mustang which rear ended a white work truck.

The unknown vehicle that initiated the crash left the scene before police arrived.

The single occupants of the Corolla and Mustang suffered serious and critical injuries. The occupant of the white work truck did not suffer any injuries

