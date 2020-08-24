UF removes Confederate memorial in St. Augustine overnight

The William Loring memorial has been removed from UF property in St. Augustine.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — A memorial to a Confederate general is no longer in St. Augustine, as of Monday morning.

It was removed overnight, without much notice.

The William Loring memorial stood on University of Florida property in downtown St. Augustine. Underneath it were Loring's remains. He was a Confederate general.

According to UF spokesman Steve Orlando, the university's president made a statement in June that noted the removal of Confederate memorials and monuments from UF property.

There was no date announced for this removal of this memorial.

Orlando said the Loring obelisk and base were removed by 6:30 a.m. Monday. He said UF "wanted to do it with as little disruption as possible."

It was moved in a flatbed truck, in which it will be taken to private property.

Orlando said UF received letters from Loring's family who wanted the remains.

The general's remains are still there on site, but they will be moved as well. An anthropologist will be on site Monday to monitor the removal of the remains, according to Orlando. He said UF is not at liberty to say where the remains will go. He said it is the family's wishes.