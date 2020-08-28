Grandparents brought grandchildren to James Weldon Johnson Park to remember history they lived through in their youth.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Survivors and supporters gathered at James Weldon Johnson Park to remember Aug. 27, 1960, Jacksonville's Ax Handle Saturday. It was a solemn yet sobering reflection.

"This is a historical moment"," said James Hardeman, 59. He lived in Jacksonville when it was racially segregated. Today, he was there with his 3-year-old grandson.

"Although he is at this age, he should be a part of anything like this," Hardeman said.

Hardeman still remembers the images of racial segregation. "I remembered seeing the white and colored water fountains," said Hardeman. "My mother would bring us here to the store."

The peaceful event had speakers to reflect on conditions at that time, and some made a call for racial healing,

Some people present were critical of the timing of the commemoration, given the social unrest nationwide, but Hardeman said it was necessary.

"Those that are saying we don't need to do this today probably are not in our shoes," Hardeman said.

Adam Dubois shares the same point of view. He saw what happened first hand.

"Ax handles were everywhere. People screaming," Dubois said.

On that day in 1960, Dubois and others left the now defunct Blodgett Homes housing complex to see what was going on at the park.

"It was crazy all day and all night," Dubois said.

Dubois said they had to pull pulled some of the protesters to safety.

"We ushered them out," said Dubois, "We went out around the Robert Meyer hotel and down to Blodgett."

Dubois said this generation needs to know this history. His disappointment is that six decades later the black community is still crying out for justice: "Still crying. Still crying."