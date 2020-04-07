Confederate Park monument still stands in Jacksonville, but marker and sign are now gone

The historic marker for the 1914 Confederate Veterans reunion, which had been in the same park, has also been removed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The statue that honors the Women of the Confederacy in Confederate Park in Springfield still stands — though it’s wrapped up.

But recently the city removed the sign for the park. The historic marker for the 1914 Confederate Veterans reunion, which had been in the same park, has also been removed.

Times-Union photographer Bob Self spotted the changes Thursday afternoon.

In June, just after the city removed the Confederate soldier in Hemming Park, Mayor Lenny Curry said others in the city would also be removed. And then the city provided a list of the monuments and markers the city planned to remove.

The Monument to the Women of the Southland (also known as the Monument to the Women of the Confederacy) was on the list.

The 1914 United Confederate Veterans’ Reunion marker was also on the list. The marker was placed by the Sons of the Confederate Veterans (Kirby-Smith Camp, No. 1209).