Castillo de San Marcos increasing access to visitors in phased reopening

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Castillo de San Marcos National Monument will soon be reopen to visitors under a phased approach to increase access to the public, the National Park Service said in a news release Monday.

Castillo de San Marcos will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Wednesday, Oct. 21, with limited capacity. The maximum number of visitors in the fort will be 100 people, the NPS release said.

The fort will follow guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and national, state and local public health authorities to increase recreational access and services. NPS is closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.

To keep everyone safe and healthy, several measures will be put in place, including the following:

All visitors will be required to wait in a designated line for fort admission.

The NPS Office of Public Health will follow CDC guidance to ensure public areas and workspaces are safe and clean.

Formal programs and historic weapons demonstrations remain suspended.

Visitors are encouraged to plan their visit by checking the park's website and social media for current conditions and travel tips.

Visitors are asked to follow CDC guidance by practicing social distancing and wearing a face covering when social distance cannot be maintained.

The fort will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Normal entrance fees of $15 for adults 16 years and older and free for children 15 and younger will apply. Federal Recreation Passes will also be accepted.

Only credit and debit cards will be accepted for payment, NPS said. No cash will be accepted.

For more information, visit the Castillo de San Marcos website here.