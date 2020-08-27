Ax Handle Saturday commemorative sit-in takes place in James Weldon Johnson Park

On Aug. 27, 1960, young Black civil rights activists were brutally attacked by white men wielding ax handles. A commemorative sit-in is taking place at noon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It was a dark day in Jacksonville's history: On Aug. 27, 1960, young Black civil rights activists were brutally attacked by white men wielding ax handles and baseball bats.

Ax Handle Saturday happened 60 years ago in what is now known as James Weldon Johnson Park, formerly Hemming Park.

A commemorative sit-in is taking place at noon on location and virtually for safety during COVID-19.

For the program leaders who will be at the site of the attack, there are two stark differences.

In the center of the park, there is no longer a Confederate statue hovering 62 feet off the ground. The statue and plaques were removed on June 9.

The park is formerly known as Hemming Park, named after a Confederate soldier. The Jacksonville City Council voted to change the name on August 11 to James Weldon Johnson Park.