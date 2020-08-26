100 years later: Confederate major general's ashes exhumed in St. Augustine beneath removed memorial | Who was William Loring?

William Loring had a military career of over 50 years. He served in multiple wars, including on the Confederate side during the Civil War as a general.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Roughly a century after being buried, a Confederate general's ashes are being exhumed.

On Wednesday, archaeologists believe they found Gen. William Loring's ashes within a container that was buried underneath his memorial in Downtown St. Augustine. That memorial, an obelisk, was removed on Monday as part of the relocation process to the Trout Creek Fish Camp.

His descendants asked the University of Florida, which manages the property, for Loring's ashes and memorial to be removed.

The top of the container has the words "General William ... Re-entered" written in cursive. Parts of a sword, believed to be his, were also found.

Loring died in New York in 1896 where he was cremated. His ashes were transported to St. Augustine and was placed underneath his memorial in 1920 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the St. Augustine Record reports.

His memorial is being relocated to Trout Creek Fish Camp, the same location where the City's Confederate memorial will be moved. His ashes will be moved to Craig Funeral Home's Memorial Park, Ed Poppell, the liaison to UF Historic St. Augustine board, said.

Who is William Loring?

