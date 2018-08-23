ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- One of the well known parts of the St. Augustine skyline is the Memorial Presbyterian Church's dome.

It looks different right now as a major restoration project is underway.

It's much needed after two hurricanes in two years.

"As you can see there's a lot of construction going on," Karen Harvey pointed to the church. She is a member of Memorial Presbyterian Church in St. Augustine.

Behind the 11 stories of scaffolding is the church's dome.

The historic church is getting some major tender loving care.

"The cross that was on top of the dome was toppled during hurricane Irma," Harvey said.

And when it fell in September 2017, "it punched holes in the dome," Harvey explained.

In October 2017, a crane carefully removed the 900 pound cross. And then restoration work started on the dome and the church's exterior.

"It's never been restored in the 128 years, and so this is the first time we're having a major restoration," Minister Hunter Camp said.

Railroad tycoon Henry Flagler had the church built in 1890.

"We're a Presbyterian church," Harvey explained, "but we look like a cathedral because they wanted something magnificent!"

It is indeed magnificent, from the church's sheer size down to the detail-work way up high.

"People at that time took some integrity and completed a task despite the fact people are not going to see it from the ground," Camp noted.

The restoration project is expected to cost $3.5 million. The church has received some grants, and is fundraising now. The goal is to put the cross back on the dome.

"The cross on the dome can be seen from all three bridges," Camp said.

It's a sign of hope... that hurricanes may blow through... but the determination to weather the storms is stronger.

"By the time we're finished with the dome, we're going to have a new church," Harvey smiled.

For more information about the project and how to donate, click here.

